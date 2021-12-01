Madison County commissioners are considering camera upgrades, both in the sheriff’s office and jail, and at county facilities.
The board heard from Sheriff Michael Moore and Chief Deputy Jeffrey Vaughn during a Monday budget work session about the body cameras used by deputies. The contract on those cameras is expiring this year and camera technology has advanced since that contract was set.
Vaughn said a new five-year contract on deputy body cameras will cost a total of $152,000 over five years. The old cameras will be transferred to the jail for use by jailers. The footage from the jail cameras will stored in an on-site hard drive, while the video and audio from the deputy cameras will be uploaded to offsite storage. Vaughn said video footage is crucial in making many cases. He said the new cameras will have GPS tracking and allow the department to locate and monitor what deputies are seeing in real time.
Commissioners did not set the sheriff’s office budget during the session, but they approved of the upgrade.
Later that evening, the commissioners heard from technology director Thomas Smallwood, who proposed 54 cameras at various county facilities, such as the recreation department main site, food bank, county farm, splash pad, soccer fields, Diamond Hill and Mize parks to combat vandalism and theft. The cost is approximately $27,000. If approved, signs will be posted to note that cameras are on site. The cameras will provide easy access for surveillance of the sites by the sheriff’s office and county department heads.
