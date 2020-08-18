Madison County has had a total of 462 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March, according to the Aug. 18 report from the Georgia Department of Public Health, up from 217 reported on July 18.
There have been seven reported COVID-19 deaths in the county. The most-recent reported death was a 6o-year-old white woman with no pre-existing conditions. The DPH reported 47 total hospitalizations among county residents, up from 21 a month ago.
Statewide, the DPH reports 241,677 COVID-19 cases and 4,794 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.