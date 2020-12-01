Madison County has now had over 1,000 total COVID-19 cases since the first case in March.
The county has had 1,032 COVID-19 cases, according to the Tuesday, Dec. 1 daily report from the Georgia Department of Health. This includes 13 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths, along with 75 hospitalizations. Those who have died include seven men and six women females, ranging from age 58 to 90 and over. Five decedents were listed as having comorbidities.
The county has seen its case rate nearly double over the past month. The Dec. 1 report showed Madison County with a COVID-19 rate of 402 cases per 100,000 people over the preceding two weeks, up from 205 per 100,000 reported on Nov. 1.
The Madison County School System provides an update on Wednesdays on its website madison.k12.ga.us of the COVID-19 outlook at the schools. No update was provided over Thanksgiving. The last update on Nov. 18 showed six students and four employees positive for COVID-19, with 219 students and 18 employees quarantined for exposure to the virus.
