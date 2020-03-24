As of Tuesday, the Madison County Detention Center’s jail population is doing well, according to Lt. Brandon Hanley, Assistant Jail Administrator.
Last week, the jail began taking proactive steps to try to prevent COVID-19 infections among its inmate population.
Hanley says the 116-bed facility currently has about 60 inmates and the reduction in population allows them to place fewer inmates in cells together.
In addition, new inmates undergo health screenings, as do jail employees, who receive a health screening and temperature check each time they come to work.
Hanley says currently no employees or inmates have been sick.
Both the sheriff’s office and the jail lobbies have closed to the public, with the exception of allowing someone in to post bond or to pick up an inmate that is being released.
Inmates are not allowed visitors, outside work details and programs such as “housing in” inmates from other counties have been halted for the time being.
The jail is also working with bond companies and probation officers to release “low-level” offenders and those with medical issues to keep the inmate census as low as possible during this time, Hanley said.
“Major offenders (such as those with burglary and assault charges) are still here,” Hanley said, adding that offenders who have a victim or who are deemed a risk to the public are not going to be released.
One pod of cells is being kept empty to serve as a quarantine area, should the need arise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.