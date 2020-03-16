The Madison County Detention Center is taking proactive steps to try and prevent a Covid-19 infection among its inmate population.
Lt. Brandon Hanley, Assistant Jail Administrator, said Monday that the jail staff is implementing measures to protect both the inmate population and jail employees from Covid-19.
“We got together with the sheriff on Sunday afternoon and developed a plan that was implemented today,” Hanley said.
Employees must undergo temperature checks each time they report to work and additional sanitation stations have been installed.
For inmates, the plan includes suspending the work detail program, inmate visitation, religious services and “housing in” inmates for other counties until further notice. Inmates also go through a medical screening upon being incarcerated, which includes temperature checks and health and travel questions.
And since the court has stopped adjudicating cases, Hanley said there won’t be any additional prisoners being brought in from other prisons for their day in court.
“We have stopped doing all but the essential things,” Hanley said. “We are trying to get ahead of the curve.”
As of Monday, they have no Covid-19 infections at the jail, but noted that such an infection could spread quickly among inmates if they do get one.
“When one gets sick the whole pod gets sick, and many of them are not the most medically sound to begin with,” Hanley said.
With that in mind, they have emptied one of the jail pods to serve as a quarantine area should it become necessary.
“But we are doing what we can to keep that from becoming necessary,” Hanley added.
