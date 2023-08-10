Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recently announced the successful audit of Madison County’s election infrastructure, both software and hardware, in preparation for the 2023 municipal elections and 2024 presidential elections. In coordination with the Madison County election office, the Secretary of State’s office recently conducted health checks of the voting system, finding that Madison County’s election infrastructure remains secure, unaltered and fully functioning as Georgia heads into a major election cycle.
These health checks are in conjunction with Secretary Raffensperger’s Four-Point Secure The Vote Plan for the 2024 election. That plan includes:
Each and every piece of voting equipment, in all 159 counties, is tested to assure each contest is voting properly, by testing every candidate and ballot position on the ballot marking devices and that all scanners are reading ballots properly.
Live election equipment will be randomly selected and tested during the active voting period, every day of voting from the start of early voting through Election Day. This testing will detect any active, ongoing threat.
Since 2020, Georgia voters have had the ability to review their own ballot for accuracy before turning it in for tabulation. In 2020, the University of Georgia conducted a study of Georgia’s live elections and found that more than 80% of Georgia’s voters review their ballots.
election (risk limiting audits)
With the passage of HB 316 and SB129, Georgia now has robust post-election audit procedures in place to detect any anomalies in the outcomes of elections.
These election equipment health checks are part of the greater election security initiative launched by the Secretary of State Raffensperger’s office to administer the most secure elections in the country. “Georgia’s election system consists of multiple layers of security, robust audit procedures and thorough function and diagnostic testing prior to any election,” Raffensperger’s office said. “The Secretary’s top priority is election security, with 100% voter-verified paper-based elections, 100% photo ID and a 100% commitment to accurate and trusted elections. Additionally, the Secretary of State’s office is partnering with the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies to ensure that all 159 county election offices are safe, secure and held to the highest physical security standards possible.”
