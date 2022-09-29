Former Madison County finance director Melissa Branyon Tolbert was booked into the county jail Wednesday for alleged thefts at a job she held prior to working with the county.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Tolbert, 42, Danielsville, with five felony counts of theft by taking.
“On July 29, 2022, the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI investigate stolen funds from the Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia (COAG) bank account,” stated a GBI press release. “The theft, originally reported by officers of COAG, concerned several unauthorized transactions while Tolbert was employed with COAG from May of 2018 to June of 2022. During this time, she had access to the stolen funds.”
Tolbert has worked in recent months with Madison County on setting the county’s 2023 budget, which has yet to be approved by the commissioners. She was at Monday’s budget meeting. She is no longer employed with the county.
Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.