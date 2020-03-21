Madison County Food Bank Director Bobbie Rooker said the food bank has received a lot of calls about “free food,” with people telling her they have seen something about that on Facebook.
Rooker said people can't simply show up and get food. They need a referral and an appointment.
“We are not offering free food to the general public; we do not have the supplies to do that,” said Rooker. “I know that may be being offered in some places, but that is not the case here. We simply do not have the resources.”
Rooker said clients must obtain a referral and call the food bank at 706-795-5465 to be given a time to pick up their food. Referrals can be obtained through the Department of Family and Children Services at 706-795-2128 or a doctor or minister.
The Madison County Food Bank will continue to open by appointment only on Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the time being.
“Clients should arrive at their appointment time, pull up to the side pickup door and remain in their vehicles,” Rooker instructed. “Blow your horn and we will bring the items and place them in your trunk.”
Rooker said these procedures are being implemented to reduce human contact during the COVID-19 outbreak and that they must be followed in order to be able to receive food assistance from the food bank.
The director said the first day of these procedures, Wednesday, March 18, went very well.
“We had six clients who obtained their referrals as required, then called us and came at the appointed time,” Rooker said.
Rooker also asks that the public limit their donations to the food bank to food items only (no clothing, household goods, etc.) for the time being. Donations should be dropped off at the front door of the food bank only on Wednesdays between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the facility is open.
“Please place the items at the front door and knock on the door,” Rooker said. “We will retrieve items left there throughout the day. And we appreciate your continued support of the food bank.”
Rooker said those wishing to mail monetary donations can continue to do so. Please mail donations to Madison County Food Bank, P.O. Box 147, Danielsville, GA 30633.
