The Madison County Food Bank is now open by appointment only on Wednesdays.
Food Bank Director Bobbie Rooker said the food bank will be open on Wednesdays, beginning March 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and that food will be given out by appointment only.
Clients must obtain a referral and call the food bank at 706-795-5465 where they will be given a time to pick up their food.
“Clients should arrive at their appointment time, pull up to the side pickup door and remain in their vehicles,” Rooker instructed.
“Blow your horn and we will bring the items and place them in your trunk,” Rooker continued.
Rooker said these procedures are being implemented to reduce human contact during the Covid-19 outbreak and must be followed in order to be able to receive food assistance from the food bank.
Rooker also asks that the public limit their donations to food items only (no clothing, household goods, etc.) for the time being. Donations should be dropped off at the front door of the food bank only on Wednesdays between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the facility is open.
“Please place the items at the front door and knock on the door,” Rooker said. “We will retrieve items left there throughout the day. And we appreciate your continued support of the food bank.”
Rooker said those wishing to mail monetary donations can continue to do so. Please mail donations to Madison County Food Bank, P.O. Box 147, Danielsville, GA 30633.
