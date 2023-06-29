The county is looking at what to budget for FY24.
The Board of Commissioners got its first look at budget requests during a work session on Monday, hearing first from the senior center, property valuations department and recreation department.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 92F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 10:20 am
The county is looking at what to budget for FY24.
The Board of Commissioners got its first look at budget requests during a work session on Monday, hearing first from the senior center, property valuations department and recreation department.
The Madison County Senior Center’s main goal is to purchase two shuttle buses.
Director Kelsey Tyner said that two of the center’s three existing buses are 2006 and 2007 models and have a lot of reliability issues.
“For a lack of a more professional term, they are trash,” she said. “It’s time to replace those — they are a liability. They do not function properly. They cannot be worked on or repaired.”
“There’s a lot of wear and tear. These things are extremely dated, they’re ugly and they don’t represent Madison County well when we’re going down the road picking up our seniors.”
She emphasized the need for the buses, saying not only are they used for field trips but also the daily transportation of seniors to and from the center. Around 30 active members receive transportation to and from home. In total between trips and transportation, the center averages about 4,500 miles per month.
Tyner presented options from two companies —Creative Bus Sales and Commercial Bus Sales. Creative Bus Sales has 2022 models and Commercial Bus Sales will have 2024 models available in October.
The Creative Bus Sales models are quoted at a total price of $196,381 and the Commercial Bus Sales models are quoted at a total price of $238,035.
Tyner said that the county could use a variety of funding options including this year’s capital funds, next year’s funds, or grants from local EMC’s.
She also suggested creating a planned budget line item in future years, allowing for money to be rolled over from year to year to be used when vehicles need to be replaced.
The property valuations department is also looking at purchasing vehicles, with a need for two four-wheel drive work trucks.
Chief appraiser/department head Robin Baker expects the vehicles to total around $72,445 after receiving quotes from Akins Ford and Brannen Ford.
Other parts of the department’s budget request include two additional field appraiser positions, wage increases for the Tax Assessor Board, software updates and a retail audit.
In related budget considerations, the recreation department is also requesting more personnel to meet the demands of growth in the county.
Director Shelley Parham said the recreation department is needing another full-time athletic coordinator specifically for baseball and softball and an additional full-time groundsperson. The department is also needing a part-time program coordinator, a part-time athletic coordinator to manage the PATH Volleyball Academy and another part-time groundsperson.
The rest of the recreation department’s requests will be discussed at the next budget work session on July 10. There will also be revenue information for the department provided at that meeting.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.