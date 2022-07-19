Madison County has now had 100 confirmed covid deaths since the pandemic began.
The weekly report from the Georgia Department of Health released July 13 showed 100 covid deaths in the county, along with 13 deaths with covid “probable” as a cause. There have been 459 covid hospitalizations in the county and 6,156 confirmed cases, though those numbers don’t include positives from home tests.
