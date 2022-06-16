An overflow crowd participated with enthusiasm and sometimes tension at the latest workshop to discuss the comprehensive joint plan held at the senior center Tuesday evening.
After introducing the comprehensive plan purpose and process, community planner Charlotte Webber and consultant Bobby Sills introduced demographic and land use statistics to the participants. Marilyn Hall of Hall Consulting explained that the information presented gave a good overview of where the county is now.
Like previous workshops, Hall and her team led the group through an exercise designed to look backwards toward the aspects of the county that had gotten better and worse over the past 20 years.
“You have to have an idea of where you’ve been to get an idea of where you need to go,” she explained as the group began responses.
The responses were robust with widely varying opinions, even with some contention over which category to place facts and opinions.
“I’m going to call it a ‘better,’ the tension we’re all experiencing right now. Of how much do we want to keep things the way they’ve always been…and the fact that there is impending growth coming our way. How do we do it?” attendee Greg Schillo of Ila contributed after a few minutes of heated discussion over opinions.
County Chairman Todd Higdon seconded Schillo’s comments, mentioning “communication and community buy-in,” claiming the large presence at the workshop as some of the best community involvement in the last 20 years.
The workshop concluded with roundtable discussions where participants were asked to place dots on a county map marking aspects of the county that needed to be preserved and ones that needed to be added. The consulting team will use the maps and surveys distributed to each attendee that asked for feedback concerning the county and city vision statements.
The next comprehensive joint plan workshop is July 14 at 6 p.m. at the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department. Any county citizen may attend any of the workshops. Each city within the county will also hold workshops throughout the summer.
For the full workshop schedule, visit Madison-Compplan.com. Chairman Higdon also encouraged each member of the community to complete an online survey found at the comprehensive plan website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.