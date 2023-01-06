Washout at Holman Autry Road

An 84-inch pipe washed out at Holman Autry Road. Photo courtesy of Todd Higdon

Madison County’s road crew is busy with repairs after major flooding this week.

County commission chairman Todd Higdon reported Thursday that the road department is working on repairs to Kirk Langford Road, Brickyard Road and roads in Oak Bend Subdivision and Millbrook Subdivision. Pipes were also washed out at Shoal Creek and Holman Autry Road.

