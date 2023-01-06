Madison County’s road crew is busy with repairs after major flooding this week.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon reported Thursday that the road department is working on repairs to Kirk Langford Road, Brickyard Road and roads in Oak Bend Subdivision and Millbrook Subdivision. Pipes were also washed out at Shoal Creek and Holman Autry Road.
The washout of an 84-inch pipe at Holman Autry road highlighted just how much rain fell in the county Tuesday and Wednesday.
“It flowed full capacity for 12 hours yesterday and that’s with the water flowing over the road that didn’t go through the pipe,” So I don’t know how many millions of gallons of water went through that thing, but that gives people an idea of what kind of floods we had.”
Higdon said a number of private driveways were also washed out.
“A lot of concerns we heard from the public was water washed their driveways out and we have seen a lot of driveway pipes that stopped up, making hazardous situations for the public,” he said. “People need to know that they need to maintain their driveway pipes and make sure they’re unstopped to where water will flow.”
Higdon said drivers in Oak Bend Subdivision need to be careful.
“The one I’m most concerned about is Oak Bend,” he said. “People need to be cautious in crossing that one, because it’s on the shoulder. It’s stable, but they need to treat it as a one lane and try to be very careful.”
Higdon praised the efforts of the road crew.
“Our road department is running and they’ve been running since a couple of days before Christmas,” he said. “These are just emergency repairs, not including the regular maintenance of all the dirt road and paved roads.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.