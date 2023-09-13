House representative Mike Collins had a roundtable meeting last Thursday at Jackson EMC to meet with county leaders.
Collins, in his freshman term of Congress, represents Georgia’s 10th district. He is also the chairman of the Subcommittee on Research and Technology, part of the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.
He said it has been an “honor and privilege to serve.” He also said Madison County has a great team in the district and D.C. to serve constituents.
Collins spoke on several issues, including recent legislation for 2023-2024.
Legislation he discussed included:
• the Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality (TRANQ) Research Act, which is a bill requiring the National Institute of Standards and Technology to conduct research on fentanyl additives. According to Collins, research would help better identify the additives in the field to protect law enforcement and border agents.
• the Aviation Workforce Development Act, which would expand the qualified tuition program, or the 529 plans, to allow distributions to pay for participation in aviation coursework. It allows for Americans to pursue aviation education with zero increased cost to taxpayers and addresses the aviation shortage, Collins said when he proposed the legislation.
• the introduction of a hypersonics amendment to the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, which would require the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to research and create policy to incorporate hypersonic aircraft into the national airspace system.
Collins also held a Q and A with county leaders to address any concerns Madison may have.
With a push from the federal government to use electric vehicles, county chairman Todd Higdon asked if there would be federal funding and support available for help with extinguishing electric vehicle fires. Higdon said current equipment to put out the EV fires is expensive and Georgia doesn’t have equipment to keep firemen safe.
Higdon also discussed how inflation is hurting senior citizens. Seniors received an increase in federal benefits a couple of years ago, he said, but they can’t keep up with the increasing inflation. Higdon added that the county has been lowering the millage rate to give back to those on fixed income but could use federal help because the county can only do so much and are about to be “tapped out.”
Collins said federal representatives can look at both issues.
