Madison County Commission Chairman John Scarborough announced Monday that county government offices will be closed through April 13.
He released the following statement:
“Effective March 17, 2020, the Madison County Government Complex and associated government facilities will be closed until April 13, 2020. Services provided by offices within these facilities will continue to be available on a limited or modified basis via online access and telephone. This measure is being implemented in response to a combined effort to limit the spread and exposure of COVID-19. As circumstances change, information regarding government closure will be updated. Please refer to the county website for more information.”
Scarborough said the county is trying to limit unnecessary exposure during the coronavirus outbreak. He said the county website will be soon updated with specifics about what services will be available by phone or online.
“We are in uncharted territory,” he said. “This is not something we’ve dealt with as a county, state or nation.”
