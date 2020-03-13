Madison County government offices were open Friday and will remain in business Monday, March 16, but county commission chairman John Scarborough anticipates most offices that aren't tied to public safety shutting down for two weeks beginning Tuesday.
Scarborough said the county senior center will close, but food deliveries to senior citizens served by the program will be made. Scarborough said two-week supplies of food for those residents will be prepared Monday.
The chairman said all activities at the recreation department have been canceled and rec facilities will likely be closed for “the next several weeks.”
The county transfer station will remain open. Scarborough said employees the facility will continue to accept trash, adding that shutting down trash services could itself be a public safety issue.
Scarborough said the county is working through logistics on how to provide as much service as possible without creating exposure risks. He said more decisions will be made and announced Monday.
