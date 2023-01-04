Madison County officials will soon have a visit from several agencies that might have grant funds available for county projects.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon announced that representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Appalachian Region Commission (ARC), Department of Community Affairs (DCA), the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDGB), Senator Raphael Warnock’s office, and Senator Jon Ossoff’s office will be at the county complex Jan. 24 at 9:30 a.m. to let county officials know what funds they have and discuss what might be available for Madison County.
“Instead of waiting on emails to trickle down to see who has grant funds available and for what, we invited all the parties involved to come to one room and tell us what they got,” Higdon told the industrial authority at their Dec. 28 meeting.
IDA acting chairman Ben Morris said it will be good to get an overview of what’s possible.
“That will be good to learn what pots of money are available,” he said.
“That’s really what it is,” said Higdon. “We’re just saying, ‘Who’s got what money and what can be spent, so we know what to go after?’”
Higdon also asked IDA members to consider selling a couple of county-owned properties for more business development. He noted that there are four-to-six businesses looking for property to locate facilities of approximately 10,000 square feet in the county.
He mentioned five acres at Madico Park that could be split into two, 2.5-acre tracts. He also pointed out that the county has 33 acres in Dogsboro near Hull-Sanford Elementary School.
“Right now, we can’t do anything with it, because it may be a potential drip field,” said Higdon. “So, I’ve asked Georgia Rural Water to start doing research on trying to see what it’s going to take to get us a water discharge permit into the creek there.”
He said a discharge permit for the IDA’s sewer system in Hull could open the door for business development on that property.
County officials have long noted that the IDA sewer system in Hull was located at a higher elevation than it should have been when it was installed in the early 2000s. This has led to multiple issues, including an inability to have the system operate anywhere close to its maximum capacity, which has left some Hull-area businesses unable to tie onto the system despite their close proximity. The county is aiming to remedy the problem, but upgrading the system would be a costly endeavor. County leaders have talked about the need for grant funding to help in this project.
In other matters, Morris thanked outgoing IDA member and chairman Josh Chandler for his service on the authority. Chandler attended his final meeting with the group Dec. 28.
“I’ve learned a lot from you,” Morris told Chandler. “Thank you for being a great example of leadership for our county. You definitely gave me something to strive to mimic if possible. I appreciate everything you’ve done for the group. So thank you and we’ll miss you.”
Chandler responded that “y’all are in good hands.”
“I’ve enjoyed it and look forward to see what happens next,” he said.
The authority met in closed session to discuss a potential lease agreement with Verizon for a cell tower on county property.
The group discussed its property insurance policy premium for 2023 and whether it will include coverage of water tanks in that renewal. The county’s insurance agent is working on a price quote.
The authority discussed but took no action on a GPS system for locating meters for the water system.
The Dec. 28 meeting was the authority’s first since the resignation of executive director Frank Ginn.
