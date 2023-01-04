Money

Madison County officials will soon have a visit from several agencies that might have grant funds available for county projects.

County commission chairman Todd Higdon announced that representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Appalachian Region Commission (ARC), Department of Community Affairs (DCA), the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDGB), Senator Raphael Warnock’s office, and Senator Jon Ossoff’s office will be at the county complex Jan. 24 at 9:30 a.m. to let county officials know what funds they have and discuss what might be available for Madison County.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.