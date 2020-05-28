County commission chairman John Scarborough has announced that county government facilities will remain closed to the public through June 12 and then reopen on June 15.
This date is in line with the current Judicial Executive Order that limits court activity through that date.
“County offices will be in service Monday through Friday beginning June 1,” wrote Scarborough. “Upon reopening the government complex Monday, June 15, the public will begin accessing the complex using the main entrance on the Albany Avenue side of the building. All citizens are encouraged to remain at home if exhibiting any fever or flu-like symptoms.”
The chairman said both June county commission meetings, along with any called meetings during the month, will be held via Zoom.
