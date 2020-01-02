Madison County has received its 2019 property tax payment from Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), which opened a plant in Colbert in 2019.
“They paid in full,” said tax commissioner Lamar Dalton. “We were closed Tuesday, so it didn't get processed until Thursday.”
The tax bill was for $1,658,709. That money will be divided between the county government, school system and industrial authority for use in their 2020 budgets.
