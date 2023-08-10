The Madison County Board of Commissioners approved a FY24 list of future projects last week after discussion at recent board retreats.
While funds have not been budgeted and costs have not been set, the county is looking to use grants and county reserves to fund the projects.
The BOC voted to focus on five priority projects, which include an extension of the Hwy. 72 water main line for Comer; restoration and renovation of the historic courthouse; relocation of the road department; a fire training facility; and a new 911 center.
First, the county sees the extension of the water main line as “highest priority.” The cost is projected to be about $2.8 million. While the county has not received final award notice, county clerk Christina Baxter said that representative Mike Collins has picked up the project with a grant for roughly $1.81 million with a county match of $453,152.
Talks happened again about what to do with the historic courthouse and the county plans to move forward on restoration. The county is currently waiting on quotes to conduct the removal of hazardous materials. Grants are being explored and the Jackson County Historic Courthouse has been visited to get an idea of potential courthouse uses.
The county would also like to relocate the road department to the old landfill location to free up space for a potential active living senior center and recreation department gym. Both the center and gym could be incorporated in one space to help with needed expansion.
The last projects approved are related to public safety and connecting departments together. The county would like to have a fire training facility for all the volunteer fire departments and the departments have said they would pay a portion towards the project. While discussion and an intergovernmental agreement are needed with the VFD’s to focus on execution and operation prior to construction, the BOC discussed that the facility could be built by the Danielsville EMS station and Sheriff’s Office.
In addition, the 911 center has been in despair, so discussion has focused on combining a new center with EMS station no. 1 and locating the new center at or near the EMS site. The county is finalizing the building location site plan and architectural plans before it will move forward on a sealed bid process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.