The standardized tests of the spring weren’t emphasized like usual this past school year, given all the upheaval of a pandemic year.
Still, Madison County school leaders were pleased with the recently received results from the Georgia Milestones. Madison County schools were above the state average in all but one area. (See chart.)
“To judge a system on a single day of testing in a pandemic year is unfortunate,” said superintendent Michael Williams. “But to have some of the some of the success were able to achieve shines a bright light on our students and staff.”
Williams also spoke at the school board’s Tuesday night meeting about Advanced Placement (AP) accomplishments of students in 2020-21, noting that 31 more students received AP college credit in 2020-21 than the previous year, which he said was remarkable considering the pandemic, adding that this was the biggest increase in seven years. He reported that the high school AP students tested higher than the global average in 13 of 15 subject areas.
COVID CONCERNS VOICED
Cynthia Fortson addressed school board members Tuesday asking them to consider instituting mask requirements for students for protection against covid. She noted that masks are required in hospitals and added that they do protect people from the virus.
“This is a disease where we don’t know who has it and who doesn’t,” she said. “It’s invading our schools.”
On a related note, Williams shared covid numbers, reporting that there were 39 students and 12 staff members positive as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. He gave a breakdown of the number by school (see separate covid story).
CHAMBER DIRECTOR SPEAKS
Madison County Chamber of Commerce Director Anna Strickland addressed the school board Tuesday, speaking about the variety of ways the Chamber, local businesses and schools are working together to help educate, train and encourage youth through job shadowing days, workforce business spotlights, career signing day, student scholarships, a youth leadership program, a youth advisory board and a student entrepreneurship program. She noted the work the Broad River College and Career Academy is doing to help youth be workforce ready, and she said Chamber members, through their support and participation in these programs, get to be a part in the success of talented young people doing great things. She noted that Chamber membership is up from 73 to 240 members since January 2020.
OTHER BUSINESS
School sales tax collections were slightly down in August compared to July, from $258,083 to $254,043, but still a good number, according to assistant superintendent Mandy Wommack.
Wommack also reported that the new metal bus shop building is expected to be delivered in December and preparation work for that structure is being conducted.
The new high school JROTC program will participate in its first competition Sept. 25 at Clarke Central.
The school board approved a new agreement with the county industrial authority to provide water to Hull-Sanford Elementary School. The new contract replaces the one passed in 2000, which had a lack of clarity regarding water and fire line access.
A school-based influenza vaccine clinic will be offered again this year by the county health department with principals scheduling the clinics at their schools.
Williams said the school system is in need of more bus drivers. He also said SAT scores will be released this week.
