Madison County schools will remain digital for the week of Jan. 11-15.
Here is a letter to Madison County students, staff and parents released Friday morning by Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams:
Madison County Students, Staff and Parents,
As Superintendent of the Madison County School System, the health and safety of Madison County staff and students has been at the forefront of our decisions. Please understand that I want our children to be in school with in person instruction. However, we must be able to do so safely. We have continued to monitor the number of Covid-19 positive cases within our school system and within our community. We have seen record high numbers in these areas. Our community, faculty, and staff have been hit hard. The transportation department has been hit the hardest by the virus this week.
As a result of the increases in cases and our current situation, ALL Madison County Schools will remain distance learning for the week of January 11th through January 15th. We will return to in person instruction beginning Jan 19th.
Teachers will have information available for students through email and/or Canvas. If you have questions, please contact your child’s teacher or principal.
School nutrition services will be available for delivery and pick up at specific locations and times. This information can be found on the school’s website.
Please continue to take the necessary precautions to keep you and your family safe. Thank you for your continued support of our school system.
Michael H. Williams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.