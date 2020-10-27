The big day is almost here. The 2020 Presidential election is set for Tuesday.
Turnout has been high across the country, in Georgia and in Madison County.
Nearly two of every five registered voters in Madison County had already cast their ballots as of Monday afternoon — 8,234 votes out of 21,491 voters (38.3 percent).
Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Chair Tracy Dean reported that 5,669 county residents had voted in her office as of the close of business Monday. And the 2,535 absentee ballots had been received. The office had 453 ballots cast during Saturday voting, Oct. 24.
Early voting continues daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. There will be no Saturday voting this week or early voting on Monday, Nov. 2. Voters should go to the polling precinct to cast their ballot on Tuesday, not the elections office. But those with questions about where to vote can call the elections office at 706-795-6335.
Dean said voting at her office, which has 10 voting machines, has run smoothly after some first-week issues with the state computer system.
“It’s working well now,” she said.
Dean said her office has already scanned in the absentee ballots they have received, though those figures aren’t tallied until the polls close. She said the early scanning will help the office have quicker final numbers on election night.
Dean said people need to remember that they cannot campaign within 150 feet of a polling site. That means wearing a hat or shirt or other clothing with a candidate’s name.
