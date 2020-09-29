Madison County saw 20 new COVID-19 cases between Sept. 22 and Sept. 29, the lowest one-week increase in the past three months.
There were 43 new cases the previous week and 50 between Sept. 1-8, according to figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Madison County has now had a total of eight deaths and 58 people hospitalized since the pandemic began. Georgia has had 316,306 total cases and 6,994 deaths since March. There were no deaths reported in the county between Sept. 1 and Sept. 29, while eight people were hospitalized.
Madison County schools are releasing a weekly report on the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines every Wednesday at madison.k12.ga.us. There were seven Madison County students and one staff member with a positive COVID-19 status as of Sept. 23 and 178 students and five employees quarantined for possible exposure.
