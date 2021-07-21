Madison County is turning a little bit more orange on the state’s covid testing map after falling to complete gray — a zero percent positivity rate — in mid June.
On June 16, the Georgia Department of Health (DPH) reported a zero percent positivity rate on Madison County covid tests over the previous two weeks. That positivity rate was at 1.5 percent on July 1. And it increased to 6.6 percent on July 20, when the DPH reported 21 covid cases in Madison County over the previous two weeks.
The spread of the Delta variant has been reported in the U.S. And health officials have been urging citizens 12 and over to get vaccinated against coronavirus. Vaccines are available for free at numerous clinics. But vaccination rates remain low in Georgia and Madison County.
According to the DPH, 35 percent of Madison County residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 40 percent of the state population. Oconee County tops northeast Georgia with 51 percent of its population fully vaccinated.
More Madison County women are willing to get vaccinated than men, with 42.5 percent of county females receiving at least one dose, compared to 33.4 percent of men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.