Madison County commissioners will consider matching a proposed $1,000 state supplement for public safety workers with another $1,000 from funds the county received in the federal coronavirus relief package.
That would also include $400 for volunteer firemen.
No action was taken on the matter Monday by commissioners, but commission chairman Todd Higdon made the proposal for the board to consider at a later date with total dollar figures for the proposal.
Madison County is facing public safety personnel shortages and has taken steps to improve pay for paramedics and deputies. A county wage study has also been approved to assess how Madison County’s pay stands in comparison to other like-sized counties with comparable revenues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.