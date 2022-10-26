Madison County is overhauling its zoning ordinance to set guidelines on growth.
And the county commissioners will take more time to do that before lifting a moratorium that temporarily stops new rezonings or property splits for development.
The board agreed to meet at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14 in the county government complex to receive public comment on a proposed extension to the moratorium. The group hasn’t set a date on how long the extension will last, but members said it will be as long as needed to make sure proper regulations are in place.
County planning director Christopher Roach, who is overseeing the rewrite of the ordinance, said he’s nearing completion, but the moratorium was set to expire Nov. 19, and that won’t be enough time to complete the rewrite. So, the board is now planning an extension.
The board passed the moratorium earlier this year to put a temporary halt to residential property splits in the county, because ag land was being split up for residential growth without developers needing a rezoning. The board said no more property splits could happen until the county had proper regulations in place to deal with such growth issues.
The board has relaxed the moratorium in recent months to help families and businesses. In June, the board agreed that as long as no rezoning is needed, residents were allowed one property split, and businesses could have more than one property split.
On Monday, the board loosened the restrictions again, agreeing to allow one rezoning of not more than 3.99 acres to the A-R (agriculture residential) classification for the purpose of creating one new lot of record. Roach said there have been a number of families trying to split a piece of property for a son or daughter or other family member for a home place. This change provides more leeway for such actions.
Roach and the commissioners discussed other zoning ordinance matters Monday, including how long to require a rezoning applicant to wait after their proposal is denied before reapplying. Commissioner Terry Chandler suggested the board consider requiring a year wait, up from the current six months. No vote was taken on the matter Monday.
LMIG FUNDS
In a separate matter Monday, commissioners agreed to proceed with a road-patching project with Garrett Paving funded with a Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) from the state along with 30-percent matching funds from the county. The contract is for $1.8 million and will include patchwork on 67.4 miles of county roads. After voters approved a one-cent sales tax for transportation improvements last year, the commissioners hired a road consultant to assess the county’s road needs, who advised the county to think not just of paving roads but of sealing and patching roads to prevent erosion caused by moisture seeping into cracks, which reduces the road’s lifespan. The board is now taking the first step in the overarching road maintenance plan, aiming to extend the lifespan of the roads addressed with the current LMIG funding. BOC chairman Todd Higdon said paving will be addressed in 2023, adding that the patchwork project should be completed in March.
CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
Higdon said people have got to stop riding four wheelers on dirt roads. “We had an incident the other day, a four-wheeler hit head on with a car, coming around a curve wide open.”
Higdon said there are 18-to-20 cameras placed around the county on dirt roads. And he added that the county has been picking up mattresses off of dirt roads. He said people caught illegally dumping will be prosecuted to the fully extent possible. “Our dirt roads are not a dumping ground,” he said. “…Don’t let your Zaxby’s plate turn into a $1,000 dinner.”
Higdon also reported that John H. Jones Masonic Lodge will hold a Halloween in the Park celebration Friday, Oct. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park in Danielsville. He noted that the free tire disposal event for citizens continues at the transfer station through Nov. 5, that a free fall recycling event will be held at the government complex from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12, that basketball registration is available through Nov. 6 for children 5 to 17 at the county recreation website at madcorec.com and that the annual Toy Ride will be held at Memorial Park Nov. 12. He said 2,058 voters cast early ballots last week and that the elections office received 133 absentee ballots in the mail last week. Higdon praised the work of Bobbie Rooker and the Madison County Food Bank and urged citizens to stop by the food bank to see the addition to the facility.
OTHER MATTERS
In other matters, regular BOC meeting attendee Lee Mitchell, who serves on the planning commission, also attends industrial authority meetings on a regular basis. He told commissioners that he is troubled by non-budgeted expenditures the IDA is approving, such as $50,000 for a water filtration system and $20,000 for well drilling. The project to connect the Mize Road system to the county’s main system is running over budget by $370,000. The cost of materials has skyrocketed since the project was approved. Mitchell asked how the industrial authority would cover that cost overrun.
“Where is this money coming from?” he asked the BOC.
Higdon said the grant that was received for the Mize Road water project included a commitment from the county government to cover up to a $100,000 overrun. He said he’s not sure where the rest of the money for the cost overrun will come from.
“At this point, I do not have any idea as to where that’s going to come from,” said Higdon. “…I have really no intentions on them coming back to this board for it. I don’t think they would do that.”
The industrial authority indicated at a recent meeting that they would approach the commissioners about assistance with the cost overrun.
Mitchell said he doesn’t see a bigger picture to the IDA.
“There’s just a severe lack of planning it seems like,” he said. “There’s just no direction. There just doesn’t seem to be a plan for things.”
Higdon said he hasn’t been approached by the IDA about the funds for the overrun.
“I would not come to the well very often; it will go dry,” he said, adding that he understood how inflation added to the cost of the project. “But it’s still something you have to take account for. I don’t live paycheck to paycheck. I have to have a plan.”
Higdon said changes are in the works.
“January 1, I look for a whole new light to be shined on how the workings of all this works,” he said. “That gives us all of three months, everybody who’s part of the water system — I don’t want to go through 2023 with the same gray hairs I got from 2022. I can tell you that right now, sir. It will be better one way or the other.”
No members of the IDA were on hand at Monday’s BOC meeting.
Also Monday, the board named Mark Byrd to the county recreation board. The group amended the county’s nepotism policy to allow part-time and seasonal employees who are related to work together. So, for instance, a brother and sister could work together part time at the recreation department. “We have to employ more of our youth,” said Higdon.
