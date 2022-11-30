Overage expenses on a county waterline project can’t be covered with federal coronavirus funds. Sales tax money will be used instead.
County commissioners recently voted to allocate a portion of the county’s $5.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to cover nearly $400,000 in overage costs on a project to tie the Mize Road area water system to the county’s main system. That project, which will improve water quality for Mize Road area citizens and provide a second link between Madison County and Commerce water systems, has gone over budget as material costs have skyrocketed since the project was initially approved. The materials have run $398,810 more than initially expected.
County commissioners recently voted to allocate $436,402 in ARPA funding to the Mize Road project — the overage plus another 10 percent for potential additional costs. The project is partially funded through a $530,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) from the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
After the recent vote, commissioners learned from the DCA that ARPA funds can’t be used for the project.
Commissioners voted 3-0 Monday to use Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) money for the overage. When SPLOST was approved, $1.55 million was allocated to the industrial authority. The commissioners agreed to cover the Mize overage with that money.
In other matters Monday, commission chairman Todd Higdon noted that Madison County is having an open house for the comprehensive plan Dec. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the old gym in Danielsville.
The board voted for Derek Doster to continue as vice-chairman of the BOC. The board received a quarterly report from Aleta Turner, director of the Madison County Library. She outlined the wide range of services available at the library and noted that patron visits were up five percent over the last quarter. The library can be accessed online at athenslibrary.org/madison.
Higdon noted the large turnout at the Ila Hometown Christmas Sunday and urged citizens to attend upcoming Christmas festivals in the county. He said letters to Santa are due at the recreation department by Dec. 10. John H. Jones Masonic Lodge is accepting new or gently used Coats for Kids this winter season. He noted that the Madison County Health Department is offering birth control assistance by appointment Monday through Friday. Flu vaccines and covid boosters are also offered at the health department. He said county government offices continue to get calls that are intended for the Department of Family and Children Services. That numbers is 706-795-2128. He noted that the turnout for the U.S. Senate runoff was 1,000 on the opening day of early voting.
The board approved its meeting and holiday schedule for 2023. Higdon said District 4 commissioner Brian Kirk is doing well and recovering from heart surgery and hoping to return to meetings soon. The chairman said the county’s use of side arm trimmers on county roads is to cut away limbs that overhang roads and pose a potential safety hazard.
