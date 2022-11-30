County government complex

Overage expenses on a county waterline project can’t be covered with federal coronavirus funds. Sales tax money will be used instead.

County commissioners recently voted to allocate a portion of the county’s $5.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to cover nearly $400,000 in overage costs on a project to tie the Mize Road area water system to the county’s main system. That project, which will improve water quality for Mize Road area citizens and provide a second link between Madison County and Commerce water systems, has gone over budget as material costs have skyrocketed since the project was initially approved. The materials have run $398,810 more than initially expected.

