There were masks at the polling stations and plenty of sanitizer. There was also new voting equipment. And there were choices — lots of them.
Madison County voters finally hit the polls Tuesday in a primary and non partisan election that had been delayed due to the coronavirus shutdown.
A total of 7,867 of 19,975 registered Madison County voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s elections, though roughly 4,000 of those were by absentee ballot.
In the county commission chairman’s race, incumbent John Scarborough finished with 38 percent of the vote and will face Todd Higdon, who received 28.4 percent of the vote in a runoff July 21. There is no Democratic challenger in November.
Dennis Adams won the BOC District 1 race with 59 percent of the vote in the Republican primary. There are no Democratic challengers. Terry Chandler and Grant Gillespie will face off July 21 for the Republican nomination for the BOC District 2 race. The winner will face Conolus Scott, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Cindy Nash and Brenda Moon held onto their District 3 and District 5 school board seats with 68.5 percent and 65.5 percent of their constituents’ votes.
Katie Cross retained her position as the Clerk of Superior Court of Madison County, winning over 76 percent of the vote in the Republican primary. She faces no opposition in November.
Madison County’s Tripp Strickland earned over 65 percent of the Madison County vote and 4,451 votes (47.1 percent) in the district for the Republican District 33 nomination in the Georgia House of Representatives race. He will face Elberton’s Rob Leverett, who received 3,581 votes (38 percent) in a runoff. Madison County’s Bruce Azevedo received 1,398 votes (14.8 percent) in the district. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Kerry Dornell Hamm in the general election.
Ray Thomas defeated Carl Trinrud, 109-43, for a seat on the Colbert City Council.
State Senate District 47 incumbent Frank Ginn was unopposed in the primaries, but he will face Democrat Dawn Johnson in November. House District 32 representative Alan Powell was also unopposed in the primary, but he will face Democrat Alisha Allen in November.
Several Madison County officials are running unopposed in 2020 and will be sworn in to new terms in January. They include Sheriff Michael Moore, Tax Commissioner Lamar Dalton, Coroner Julie “Coach” Harrison, Probate Judge Cody Cross, Board of Education District 4 member Byron Lee and Surveyor Gary Harvin Jr. In the Northern Judicial Circuit, District Attorney Parks White and Judges Jeffery Malcom, Chris Phelps, and Harvey Wassersman, who replaces Judge Lauren Watson, who didn’t seek reelection, were all unopposed.
In the nine-candidate U.S. House District 9 Republican Primary, Andrew Clyde received the most votes in Madison County with 2,149, followed by Paul Broun with 1,624. In the three-person Democratic race, Brooke Siskin led Madison County with 575 votes, with Devin Pandy receiving 498.
In the Democratic Senatorial Primary race to face Republican incumbent David Perdue, Madison County voters favored Jon Ossoff in the seven-person field with 773 votes, with Sarah Riggs Amico next at 217.
The special election to fill the seat held by former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson will be held in November.
Madison County Democrats favor Daniel Blackman to face incumbent Laurn “Bubba” McDonald for the District 4 Public Service Commission seat in November. Republican Jason Shaw and Democrat Robert Bryant will face each other for the District 1 Public Service Commission seat in the general election.
Madison County voters favored incumbent Charlie Bethel in the non partisan election for a State Supreme Court seat. He defeated Elizabeth Beskin, 4,696 to 2,369, locally. In another Supreme Court race, local voters also favored the incumbent, choosing Sarah Hawkins Warren over Hal Moroz, 5,765 to 1,215.
Several judges ran unopposed in non partisan Court of Appeals elections, including Trent Brown III, Christian Coomer, Sara Doyle, Elizabeth Dallas Gobeil and David Todd Markle. Carla McMillian was also on the ballot for the Court of Appeals, but she was recently appointed to State Supreme Court by Gov. Brian Kemp.
NO MAJOR ISSUES
While some counties experienced issues in Georgia, Madison County elections officials said there weren’t major problems Tuesday locally, but there were a lot of calls from precincts back to the main office throughout the day with questions related to individual ballots. For instance, if a person who received an absentee ballot showed up to vote in person, the absentee ballot had to be canceled and the live ballot activated, a process handled at the main office.
The Tuesday elections also included ballot questions from both Democratic and Republican parties.
REPUBLICAN BALLOT QUESTIONS
Here’s how Madison County voters responded:
1. Should Georgia lawmakers expand educational options by allowing a student’s state education dollars to follow to the school that best fits their needs, whether that is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual or homeschool? Yes, 4,056; No, 1,937
2. Should voting in the Republican Primary be limited to voters who have registered as Republicans? Yes, 2,872; No, 3,121
3. Should candidates for Board of Education be required to declare their political party? Yes, 3,880; No, 2,120
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT QUESTIONS
Here’s how Madison County voters responded:
1. Should Georgians work to stop climate change and listen to the scientific community, which recommends immediate action to combat this serious threat to our planet? Yes, 1,413; No, 104
2. Should Georgia enact basic standards to protect our environment from wasteful plastic items that pollute our state? Yes, 1,475; No, 46
3. Should every eligible Georgian be allowed to register to vote on Election Day to make sure everyone can exercise their right to vote? Yes, 1,451, No, 73
4. Should Georgia take partisanship out of the redistricting process and have an independent commission draw district lines instead of politicians? Yes, 1,340; No, 157
5. Should our criminal justice system end the discriminatory cash bail system that allows the wealthy to buy their way out of jail while disadvantaging lower-income Georgians? Yes, 1,280; No, 223
6. Should every Georgian that has served their sentence for a crime they committed be allowed to have their voting rights restored? Yes, 1,361; No, 149
— Election results can also be viewed online at mcelections.net
