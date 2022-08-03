The county government will soon unveil a website redesign conducted by county deputy clerk Lacey Baker. No date was given for the new site going live, but Baker gave county commissioners a tour of the site during Monday’s meeting.
The new design includes easier navigation for users to find what they want with logos for each department. Commissioners praised Baker for her work. The county website is madisoncountyga.us.
In separate matters, BOC Chairman Todd Higdon reported that 34,143 people have visited the county government complex since Jan. 1. He said there are plans to turn a 1.5-acre piece of property purchased by the county in 2019 into additional parking for the county government complex. There’s often not enough parking when the courts have heavy activity.
Commissioners approved a preliminary plat for Abe Abouhamdan of Abe Consulting out of Watkinsville for Madison Preserve, a planned 60-lot subdivision on Old Kincaid Road at the 214-acre site of a previously planned subdivision that was abandoned years ago after infrastructure was installed. The approval of the plat includes numerous stipulations to guarantee that the roads and water lines are up to county standards before the county will consider adoption of the infrastructure.
The board approved Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) allocations from the state over the next 10 years. The percentage breakdown is as follows: the county government, 74 percent; Comer, eight percent; Danielsville, six percent; Colbert, 5.5 percent; Ila, 2.5 percent; Carlton, 2.5 percent; and Hull, 1.5 percent.
Commissioners again discussed developing clear guidelines on when existing private roads can be adopted. Board members emphasize that they want to make sure taxpayers aren’t on the hook for upgrades of private roads and the group is looking at a mechanism for having residents of private roads pay for upgrades to their drives over time, with the county taking over the drive after it meets county specifications.
