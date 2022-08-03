The county government will soon unveil a website redesign conducted by county deputy clerk Lacey Baker. No date was given for the new site going live, but Baker gave county commissioners a tour of the site during Monday’s meeting.

The new design includes easier navigation for users to find what they want with logos for each department. Commissioners praised Baker for her work. The county website is madisoncountyga.us.

