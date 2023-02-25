It may be old, but the historic courthouse in Danielsville continues to see renovations to its exterior.
Former Magistrate Judge Harry Rice, the only living member of the original planning committee, is leading the improvements to the grounds and Veterans Garden around the courthouse grounds.
According to Rice, the committee has spent about $7,000 on the landscaping, including new shrubbery and trees on the square. He also has plans for the Veterans Garden itself.
“We’re really working with what’s already there,” he said.
The intention is to better arrange the existing bricks to disperse them around three sides of the courthouse and allow more room for expansion. He said some bricks were damaged a few years ago when a motorist missed the turn at the courthouse. Those bricks are to be repaired as well.
While the committee does not have a firm time frame for the completion of the upgrades, Rice said he hopes they are finished by Veterans Day at the latest. He also hopes to hold a rededication of the Veterans Garden for the public.
The exterior of the old courthouse has benefited from some recent maintenance. A couple of years ago, the county commission approved funds to replace the roof and paint the exterior windows. However, the interior remains unusable.
The Industrial Development Authority and Chamber of Commerce moved their offices out of the courthouse when the presence of mold became a concern. The upstairs courtroom and offices are in disrepair.
County Commission Chairman Todd Higdon says the county owns the courthouse and has no immediate plans to use or revitalize the structure. He notes the expense to taxpayers and lack of grant money for an empty building as roadblocks to making the improvements needed to make the courthouse usable again. Lack of convenient parking limits its desirability as well.
Higdon said the damage and deterioration is beyond a facelift. He says the issues could be structural and may require a million dollars or more to restore.
A possible plan, he said, is that the county could repair the first floor and rent it for office space with a commitment to use those proceeds directly for further rehabilitation to the second floor. Other than some brainstorming and general ideas, a future for the courthouse interior is not an immediate focus for county leaders.
Rice is seeking volunteers for both the Veterans Garden upgrades and to reconstitute the garden committee for future needs and growth. Interested parties may contact Anna Strickland with the Chamber of Commerce at astrickland@madisoncountyga.org for further information.
What a shame to let this continue to go to ruin. The Romanesque architecture is unique and well-done. Yes, it takes a ton of money and the longer it deteriorates, the more it will cost if it's ever to be saved. The key to its usefulness is to remove the round-about somehow, redirect highway 29 traffic around the heart of Danielsville. That costs even more money. Such a quandary.
