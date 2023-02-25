Courthouse

It may be old, but the historic courthouse in Danielsville continues to see renovations to its exterior.

Former Magistrate Judge Harry Rice, the only living member of the original planning committee, is leading the improvements to the grounds and Veterans Garden around the courthouse grounds.

Locations

(1) comment

vjmoss
Virginia Moss

What a shame to let this continue to go to ruin. The Romanesque architecture is unique and well-done. Yes, it takes a ton of money and the longer it deteriorates, the more it will cost if it's ever to be saved. The key to its usefulness is to remove the round-about somehow, redirect highway 29 traffic around the heart of Danielsville. That costs even more money. Such a quandary.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.