Not every business closing includes a mix of explosives and collard seeds.
“Only in Madison County,” laughed Steve Canup, who is closing up shop after 33 years owning Danielsville Hardware on the courthouse square.
Canup’s operation has long had the feel of two hardware stores crammed into one. The merchandise rose to the ceiling, and a person could spend considerable time walking around looking over his wide range of antiques or his assortment of hardware goods. Even Canup wasn’t sure exactly what he had in his store.
That was the case recently when Canup cleared away items on a shelf and found a surprise — old blasting caps!
A blasting cap is a small, sensitive primary explosive device generally used to detonate a larger, more powerful and less sensitive secondary explosive, such as TNT or dynamite.
Canup told county 911 director Brenan Baird about his discovery. And Baird contacted Deputy Glenn Cowan, who has served as an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician and SWAT team member for the Athens Clarke County Police Department and with the University of Georgia Police Department.
“Glenn was a little nervous but collected them and needed something to put them in that wouldn’t cause friction,” said Baird. “He asked Steve if he had some sand, but the only thing close was some collard seeds. So Glenn and I left the hardware store with a bucket of explosive collard seeds.”
But there’s been far more to clear from the store than old blasting caps resting in future cooked greens.
“I’ve already hauled off 6,000 lbs. of obsolete merchandise for scrap metal,” he said.
And there’s much, much more to clear.
In fact, Canup’s been having a sale on his old antiques, which he calls “Steve’s 401K.”
“Upstairs are all the antiques,” he said. “Me and my daughter moved all that upstairs and priced it. And that’s what the sale has been for the last month, selling all the antiques at 50 percent off.”
But the lower-floor items will soon be on sale.
“We’re going to start the first of June discounting stuff in here, the hardware store,” he said.
Canup began planning the closure during his wife Carole Ann’s illness. Mrs. Canup passed away on March 23 of this year.
“That was my instigator for going out of business,” said Steve, who was married to Carole Ann for 38 years. “She was getting to the point of needing care constantly. And you can’t hire nobody to do that. That was my main reason for going out of business. She ended up passing away, and I had already committed to going out of business.”
Though the hardware store will close, the Shiloh resident said he’ll continue with his hay business.
In the meantime, the clearance continues.
“I bought a lot of surplus stuff over the years from businesses that went out of business,” he said. “I’d buy their surplus inventory.”
Now he’s the one supplying the surplus inventory to others. And he aims to be completely cleared out by June 30, the end of the fiscal year. If he’s open beyond that, he’ll have to file another year of taxes.
“I have a lot of people who are buying or going to buy sections,” he said. “So I’ll move a lot that way.”
Canup said he’s been surprised by the affection of people coming by the store to say farewell.
“Everybody’s crying,” he said. “They hate to see me go, because I’ve always given everybody an option. I’ve been amazed at how many people have come in to just say goodbye.”
But he said it’s time to move on.
“Six days a week for 33 years; I’m ready to go to the house,” he said.
