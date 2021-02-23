Madison County’s COVID-19 new case rate continued to slow down this past week.
Meanwhile, there were three deaths and five hospitalizations in the county during that time, according to figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Madison County had 24 new cases between Feb. 16 and Feb. 23 compared to 58 the previous week. There have been 2,545 total covid cases in the county since the pandemic began. The number of confirmed deaths from the virus rose from 34 to 37 over the week. Total hospitalizations rose from 129 to 134.
County schools are seeing a drop in covid cases. There were 12 students and four employees positive for covid on Feb. 17 compared to 32 students and 12 employees with the virus two weeks earlier.
The school system updates covid numbers on Wednesdays at www.madison.k12.ga.us.
