•Madison County: 78 total confirmed cases, four deaths, 14 hospitalizations (from the Georgia Department of Public Health)
•Comer Health and Rehabilitation: 57 residents positive for coronavirus, four deaths, 49 recovered, 17 positive staff members (not all residents are from Madison County), (from the Georgia Department of Community Health Long-term Care Facility COVID-19 report)
•Georgia: 67,678 confirmed cases, 2,688 deaths, 10,123 hospitalized, 2,174 ICU admissions, 731,261 tests conducted (from the Georgia Department of Public Health)
•U.S.: 2,302,288 cases, 120,333 deaths (from the CDC)
•World: 8,933,659 cases, 469,587 deaths (from the World Health Organization)
