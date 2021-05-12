A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Comer Friday, May 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Perch (previously Saving Grace) beside the Comer Farmers' Market at 1926 Madison Street, Comer.
Shots are free, and the clinic is run in partnership with Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) and the Georgia Department of Health.
Register online at strikevax.coreresponse.org.
