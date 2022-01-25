Madison County covid infections remain high, but the case rate dipped slightly over the past week after a month of sharp increases.
The rate of covid infections per 100,000 residents (the standard measurement for comparing case rates across communities) was 2,118 in Madison County Jan. 18 and 1,968 Jan. 25. Madison County has had 594 new cases over the past two weeks, with 30 hospitalizations but no deaths reported in that time, according to the daily report from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The testing positivity rate remained high in the Jan. 25 report at 51.4 percent.
The Madison County School System updates its covid numbers each Friday. The latest report on Jan. 21 showed 11 students and four employees positive for covid on that day.
