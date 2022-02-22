Madison County covid cases have dropped sharply over the past month.
The daily report from the Georgia Department of Public Health on Feb. 22 showed 57 cases over the previous two weeks and a rate of 189 cases per 100,000 people. On Jan. 22, there had been 669 cases over the prior two weeks in Madison County and the case rate was 2,217 per 100,000 people.
The report shows six covid deaths in Madison County since Feb. 1, with the total since the pandemic began rising from 74 to 80 in the county.
Forty six percent of Madison County residents have received two vaccination shots for covid, with 41 percent receiving the two doses plus the booster.
