Madison County covid cases continue to decline, but the Georgia Department of Public Health reported four more covid deaths in the county over the past week.
The number of confirmed county covid deaths reported in Madison County rose from 56 to 60 this past week. But the overall covid test positivity rate has declined over the past month from 28.8 percent in early September to 11.6 percent on Tuesday of this week. The county positive case rate per 100,000 people was 1,422 on Sept. 8. That had dropped to 371 as of Oct. 12.
Meanwhile, Madison County School System numbers continue to improve, with nine overall cases in the system as of Tuesday, one at the middle school and eight at the high school, according to Superintendent Michael Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.