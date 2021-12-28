Covid cases are rising in Madison County and across the state as the Omicron variant spreads.
Madison County has had 83 positive cases in the past two weeks. There were three covid deaths and seven hospitalizations in the county over the past week, according to figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).
Madison County’s positive case rate on Tuesday was 13.9 percent, while the overall rate of positive cases at the state level was much higher at 32.9 percent, with 9,780 of 29,869 covid tests in Georgia showing a positive result for the previous day on the Dec. 28 DPH report.
As of Tuesday, 45 percent of county residents have received two doses of the vaccine, with 32 percent of the county fully dosed with a booster shot. The rate for females with at least one shot is 53.4 percent compared to 43.5 percent for males in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.