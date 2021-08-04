Madison County’s COVID-19 numbers are increasing as the highly contagious Delta variant continues its spread.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), Madison County had 99 cases between July 3 and Aug. 3, with 21 new cases reported between Monday and Tuesday of this week. COVID-19 didn’t have much of a presence in the county a month ago, with a positive case rate July 3 in the county of 1.6 percent over the prior two weeks, but that rate was 16 percent over the previous two weeks on Aug. 3.
Statewide, cases are also increasing, with 6,480 confirmed new cases between Monday and Tuesday. The Georgia covid two-week positivity rate was 16.5 percent on Tuesday.
Thirty-five percent of Madison County residents are vaccinated, which is below the state average of 40 percent fully vaccinated. In the U.S., 49.6 percent of citizens are fully vaccinated.
Madison County women are more likely to get vaccinated than men, with 43.4 percent of females getting at least one dose of the vaccine compared to 34.3 percent of males. According to the DPH, 44.8 percent of black Madison County residents have gotten at least one shot, compared to 35.2 percent of whites and 30.8 percent of Hispanic county residents.
