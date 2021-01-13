Madison County COVID-19 cases have surged, along with the rest of Georgia, in recent weeks.
According to figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Madison County had 208 new COVID-19 cases between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, with two deaths and seven new hospitalizations reported over the week. The county’s case rate over the past two weeks is 1,316 cases per 100,000 people.
The DPH reports 1,941 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since the pandemic began, with 19 confirmed deaths, seven probable deaths and 105 hospitalizations.
