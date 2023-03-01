Maggie Cowne

Maggie Cowne is the new principal at Hull-Sanford Elementary School, succeeding Theresa Bettis, who is retiring.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the next principal of Hull-Sanford Elementary School,” said Cowne. “I was drawn to Hull-Sanford because of their ‘feels-like-family’ atmosphere and their strong home-school relationships. I look forward to joining an already outstanding staff and continuing to build upon the tradition of excellence that has been established.”

