Maggie Cowne is the new principal at Hull-Sanford Elementary School, succeeding Theresa Bettis, who is retiring.
“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the next principal of Hull-Sanford Elementary School,” said Cowne. “I was drawn to Hull-Sanford because of their ‘feels-like-family’ atmosphere and their strong home-school relationships. I look forward to joining an already outstanding staff and continuing to build upon the tradition of excellence that has been established.”
Cowne is a “triple Dawg,” having earned her undergraduate degree in early childhood education, followed by masters and specialist degrees in language and literacy education from the University of Georgia.
She started her teaching career in 2007 at Colbert Elementary School, where she taught kindergarten, second grade, fifth grade, and provided Early Intervention Program (EIP) services. For the past five years, she has served as the assistant principal at Colbert.
Cowne and her husband, Dallas, have lived in Madison County for the past 17 years. They have two children, Mora, who is in seventh grade, and Zant, who is in first grade at Colbert but will move to Hull-Sanford with his mom.
The new principal grew up in Jackson, Butts County, and was the first person in her family to become an educator. Before becoming a teacher, she worked at a summer camp on Tybee Island called the Fresh Air Home, where she found her passion for education.
“It was a camp for underprivileged children; the camp was overnight, so students stayed there for 10 days and nights and we did all kinds of activities and took them to the beach and all kinds of things,” she said. “And I think that was where it really solidified for me that I wanted to go into education.”
Cowne said she and her husband, who both grew up in small towns, love Madison County and want to continue working with local youth.
“I’ve just really fallen in love with the kids and the community and the families, and so it was really important to continue serving Madison County kids,” she said.
Cowne is focused on building strong relationships with students and parents, as well as promoting student morale.
“It’s been a mission of mine to help kids make that connection between why school is important and how it’s going to help them in their future,” she said. “So I really spend a lot time thinking about and working toward and putting initiatives in place that really help with student morale. We really try to make them excited about being at school. That comes from building strong relationships with the kids and their parents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.