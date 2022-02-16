Danielsville Police Chief Cleve Williams presented an overview of the department’s activities for 2021 to council members at their Monday night business meeting.
The report showed that officers spent most of their time on patrol functions (45 percent) which includes motorist assists, area and welfare checks and other routine matters, followed by traffic stops (41 percent) and criminal investigations (14 percent). Williams said that traffic stops include citations as well as warnings and education for traffic violations which can include driver behavior or impairment, speeding and/or equipment violations. He said drug activity is often discovered through these traffic stops as well.
During 2021, there were 78 citations issued for drug-related activity, including three felony cases.
Williams also gave a report for January 2022 in which he said there were 108 calls for service, 89 traffic citations and 58 warnings.
He said the department plans to hold a public safety day on Saturday, April 19 beginning at 10 a.m. He said he hopes the event will include a “rollover simulator” that shows what happens in a crash with and without a seatbelt as well as a 5 mph crash simulator. Other activities may include participation of a K-9 unit as well as Georgia State Patrol officers and a SWAT team. More details will be announced as the event gets closer, Williams said.
A quarterly city watch meeting will be hosted by the police department on March 7 at 6 p.m. Williams said the meeting will include a review of police procedures and equipment used in the department’s line of duty.
In other business Monday night, council members voted to increase sick leave accrual for city employees from four to six hours per month. The new policy will be reflected in an updated city handbook.
The council voted to spend $30,000 for 120 feet of wall for the city’s new Hillwood well. The fee will include backfill for the wall and the structure will be of a thickness that will allow for a fence on top. Marc Perry will do the work. Members also agreed to spend $6,653 for start-up chemicals for the well.
In a third matter, the council agreed to purchase a new garage door for the city maintenance shop from Northeast Georgia Gutters and Garage Doors at a cost of $3,500.
The council scheduled a 2022 budget work session on Saturday, March 19, beginning at 8 a.m.
City clerk Heather Meadows said she had placed employment ads in The Journal for a maintenance department manager and a maintenance employee.
