Danielsville leaders took steps Monday to help ensure the town’s police force is prepared if the unthinkable happens.
The city council approved $8,000 in equipment for its police force to use in the event of an active shooter situation at schools or other locales in the city limits.
This included two ballistic shields at a total of $5,500.
“We hope it will sit here and never be used, but if need it and don’t have it, that would be a sad day,” said Danielsville Mayor Michael Wideman.
Other equipment will both protect officers and help them access locked or barricaded areas.
Also Monday, the council approved an alcohol license for Los Primos, formerly Tabasco. The council approved new flow meters to have adequate readings at the city sewage pond. The group postponed a decision on spending $12,000 for new transmitters for water meters. The transmitters allow city staff to read the meters from a distance, but they have shown a short shelf life, and city leaders want a representative from the contracted company to come talk to them before making a decision on spending more money on transmitters.
Wideman mentioned the idea that the city may reach a point where it needs to consider a moratorium within the city to temporarily halt growth until its sewer capacity is adequate and clearly understood. There was no discussion on the matter and no action taken.
The council approved the purchase of pallet forks for $1,250 and a contract with Dexter Epps to install new flooring at city hall for $11,550, though they said Epps has agreed to do the job for $9,900 if the city can move all of its furniture out of the way prior to his work.
The council plans to have a long work session June 27 to discuss city grants and finances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.