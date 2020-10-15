The Danielsville Christmas celebration may still be held.
The city council discussed moving forward with Christmas in Danielsville at the Madison County Memorial Park on Monday. A tentative date of Dec. 12 was discussed, but no time was set and the council is expected to discuss the matter further at its Oct. 26 work session. Other cities in the county have postponed or altered their Christmas celebrations for this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
Mayor Michael Wideman also said the city has no plans to alter trick-or-treating for Halloween on on Saturday, Oct. 31. Several churches usually hold trunk or treats in the city hall parking lot from 6 to 8 p.m. and that is expected to be the case this year, city clerk Susan Payne said.
In other matters, the city is hiring for two positions for its public works department. Long- time employee Daniel Turpin submitted his resignation on Sept. 18 and his last day was Oct. 2. New public works superintendent Craig Knight, who was introduced to the council last month, submitted his resignation on Sept. 18, which was also his last day of work. This leaves only one employee in the department at the present time.
The council voted at its Monday night business meeting to accept the resignations of Turpin and Knight.
The council also agreed to spend $3,000 for roof repair on the “Fairfield” well house, which is in disrepair. They are also considering bringing a new well located in the Sherwood subdivision online and testing for that well has been completed.
Payne pointed out that the council needs to begin work on the budget for 2021.
Police Chief Cleve Williams reported that his department had 145 calls for service for September and made 44 traffic stops, issuing 29 tickets. They also handled two accident reports and four incident reports.
Williams also reported that he had placed a letter of commendation into part-time police officer Eric Cook’s file, due to his efforts involving two cases. Cook had a traffic stop in which a sizeable amount of marijuana was seized and then made an arrest concerning an ongoing investigation that helped to reduce drug presence in the community.
