Two-term Danielsville Mayor Todd Higdon bid his farewells at the city council table Monday night, telling the group he was proud of them for what they have accomplished over the past eight years.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve with y’all,” Higdon told the council and city employees during his last meeting as mayor.
The outgoing mayor added that “running a city is a tough deal.” But he said he felt the group accomplished a lot with little money. He said the council was able to accomplish things because it wasn’t hampered by any gnashing of teeth or ill will. Higdon, who will be replaced by Michael Wideman in January, said he felt the group had been a “good steward of people’s money” over the past eight years.
The mayor said the city pushed for the roundabout at Hwy. 29 and Hwy. 98, adding that he felt it was a great move. He said the council did a good job addressing infrastructure needs and improving redundancy in electrical services, securing $200,000 worth of generators through grants. He noted that the city added a 100,000-gallon water tower to provide adequate water and fire protection. He said the city cleaned up town ordinances that were in disarray and that business licenses in the town nearly doubled over the past eight years.
“It’s been a very good term,” he said. “I feel like we can tell our grandkids one day, we done that.”
Higdon said he feels disappointed that there’s not more unity between the cities and the county. He urged Danielsville council members to reach out to the county commissioners, the school board and industrial authority members. He said better communication in the county is much needed.
“Maybe you can re-establish whatever olive branch I broke or whatever wasn’t there (with the county),” he said. “If you do, y’all will have done better than me.”
Along those lines, he said a meeting is being planned for early next year between those involved in planning a new Department of Family and Childrens Services (DFCS) facility at the old school board office off Hwy. 29 in the city. He said Danielsville has been in the dark on the matter and he has asked that the council get an update from those involved on what is in the works and what is expected from city infrastructure to serve the town.
Higdon said a city infrastructure rate study is under way and that there will be significant changes in the coming year that will have minimal impact on residents but affect institutions using water and sewer services from the town.
The outgoing mayor said 2020 will be busy for Danielsville.
“Y’all are going to have a very eventful year,” said Higdon to the council.
In other matters Monday, the council agreed to hold a budget meeting at 8 a.m., Jan. 4 and a work session at 7 p.m., Jan. 6.
The council agreed to pay a $19,000 bill related to an aeration project at the city sewage pond. The project cost roughly $132,000. The initial price quote was in the $240,000 range. But the city agreed to handle some of the work in-house and Higdon said the town saved $90,000 in the process. The council also renewed beer-and-wine licenses for five local businesses.
City police chief Jonathan Burnette reported that the police department responded to 93 calls in November. The department made 22 stops during the month, which resulted in 15 citations and seven verbal and written warnings. The department also investigated eight incidents, including a burglary, disorderly conduct, an accident on private property, criminal trespass, a mislaid property report, a motor-vehicle accident and two motor-vehicle accidents involving deer.
