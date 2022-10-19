Maybe it was the rain or Wednesday night church activities, but the low turnout for the Danielsville Comprehensive Plan meeting last week made for a conversational atmosphere.
With a large portion of the parcels in the city limits developed already, consultant Bobby Sills encouraged the small group to think beyond current uses of land.
“Think about redevelopment. Do you want to keep things the same or have something different, especially in the downtown area?” he announced as the participants began marking their character maps of the city. The plan covers future city needs and use for the next 20 years.
Participants enthusiastically suggested mixed-use development with apartments over storefronts to earn multiple uses in the same property. They were also open to light industry but drew the line at a large distribution center along Hwys. 98 and 29.
“That’s too much traffic and noise,” multiple participants claimed.
In all, most attendees expressed an interest to continue residential growth balanced with commercial business to help balance the tax base.
“The City of Danielsville has always been a very quiet residential community, and I hate to see big businesses come in and ruin that atmosphere and structure,” asserted longtime resident Junne Temple.
Other respondents expressed a desire to “keep it quaint,” when describing the future of their city.
The next county focused Comprehensive Plan Workshop is scheduled for Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., at the Sanford Community Center on Nowhere Road in Hull.
