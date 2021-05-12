Danielsville’s city council voted unanimously Monday night to accept the resignation letter and unspecified terms of separation for long-time city clerk Susan Payne.
Mayor Michael Wideman announced the resignation, saying that Payne has served as clerk for more than nine years.
“She has done great work during that time and she will be missed,” he said.
The council then moved to appoint Heather Meadows as interim city clerk and held a swearing in ceremony.
The county also agreed to advertise for two city hall positions and for an open position in the maintenance department. Utility supervisor Josh Lester also recently resigned his position.
Wideman did not read Payne’s resignation at the meeting, but The Journal asked for, and obtained the letter, dated May 7, on Tuesday.
“To the City of Danielsville mayor and council, it is with a heavy heart that I submit to you my letter of resignation as city clerk,” wrote Payne. “I have enjoyed serving this board and the citizens of Danielsville during the past nine-plus years. I have thoroughly enjoyed the work, the friendships made, and the recent love, care and prayers of the city “family” and citizens during my Covid illness. I wish the very best to each of you, to the staff and to the Danielsville citizens. My prayers are that all of you will always work together to make your community a great place to live, work and play for years to come.”
Meadows said that Lester’s resignation letter was still pending and that he had left for “personal reasons” and they were respecting his privacy.
CDBG funds for Sherwood
In other business, the council approved a resolution to apply for a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $750,000 in order to expand the city sewer system into the Sherwood subdivision.
They also approved the required Fair Housing Resolution to go with the CDBG application and GBT Turnipseed Engineers to do the work on the expansion.
CDBG representative Angela Steadly said the city would be able to apply for grants of this type every other year as they long as they meet the requirements.
Also Monday night, the council approved an alcohol license for Tanah Distributors, located at 746 Hwy. 29 North (old Royal Foods Store).
In final action, the council voted to approve amendments to city ordinances involving nuisances, traffic control and general offenses.
Reports
The administrative report was not completed Monday night and Wideman said it would be available at the June meeting.
Wideman gave the maintenance department report, saying that staffers have been busy with grass mowing and that they are now “pulling new water lines” when there is a leak instead of patching old lines.
Police Chief Cleve Williams said the police department had received 304 calls for service, made 133 traffic stops and issued 100 traffic citations and 92 warnings.
Williams said the police department’s meeting with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will be May 14 with an area license check to follow. He said a number of local door prizes have been donated. Councilman Steve Russum has agreed to cook food for the event, which will be purchased from the Marketplace. Williams said he was working to keep the event as local as possible as far as vendors and volunteers.
