Danielsville’s police department will soon have another police car.
The city council voted Monday night to purchase a 2014 police car at a price not exceeding $16,000, including shipping and other incidental charges.
Police Chief Cleve Williams presented the council with two police cars he had found that had been sold at auction that need only minor modifications for use as police cars. The council chose one of those and Mayor Michael Wideman asked Williams to check on the condition of the tires, brakes and maintenance before they finalize the purchase.
Also Monday night, Williams said he held a meeting for businesses interested in participating in the Christmas in Danielsville event but only one business, Dollar General, showed up. He said the store was generous in providing candy for the event and also for the traditional Halloween Trunk or Treat, to be held in the city hall parking lot.
Williams asked that everyone get the word out to other businesses that more participation is needed for the annual Christmas event, which includes a decorating contest with the winner receiving a free business license.
There will also be a residential decorating contest, with the winner receiving a $100 credit on their water bill.
Cleveland said he has set a goal for the police department to give away 100 pounds of candy during the Trunk or Treat.
Williams also told the council that he has worked to update the police operations manual for the city and is continuing to work to clean up and reformat the city ordinances chapter-by-chapter and will submit them to the city attorney for review.
Williams said he is also working with city clerk Heather Meadows to update the employee manual for review by the mayor and council and the city attorney.
The police department answered 181 calls for service during August and issued 78 citations and 49 warnings.
In other business Monday night, city councilman Steve Russum introduced Donna Miller, who qualified to replace councilman Jon Hendrix’s position at the table, which ends Dec. 31. Miller was the lone qualifier for Hendrix’s seat. Russum qualified for another term for his seat, with no challengers. An election for the city will not be necessary this year.
Work is continuing to obtain bids on street and road work in the city and a representative of Georgia Power is set to visit the Hillwood/Mama B Drive area this week to make a recommendation on street lights.
Several ordinance updates were received their first reading at Monday night’s meeting. The council will hold a second reading and likely vote on the changes at the October business meeting.
New maintenance department hire Phil Craver was set to start work on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Wideman said Craver has past experience in municipal water systems and in operating heavy equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.