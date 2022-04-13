Danielsville will soon be adding 30 new homes to its growing population.
Council members approved a final plat for Riverwalk at South Fork Subdivision Monday night, which contains lots for 30 homes and with 85 acres left in a conservation area which includes a lake. Some of the home will be on a slab foundation, according to developer Logan Moss, and some will be basement homes, depending on the topography of the lot. And at the council’s request, concrete sidewalks have been added. The subdivision is located on Scout Hut Road.
The council also approved the elevation design for the development.
In another matter, the council also approved an elevation design for a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store that will be located next door to Burger King on General Daniel Avenue. The building will be a brick/stucco design.
In other action, the council approved a renewal of the board of elections agreement for the county to handle Danielsville’s elections.
Council members also approved the purchase of a new tractor for city maintenance from James Short Tractor and Equipment at a cost of $39,585. Mayor Michael Wideman said the cost of the tractor will be offset by the sale of some older equipment at the maintenance shop.
They also approved the renewal of GMA Risk Management insurance at a cost of $23,564, which will be made in four payment installments.
Finally, the council heard that a dog training facility has signed a month-to-month rental agreement on the Hwy. 98 rental next door to Robert Hooper’s dental practice. No dogs will be boarded or kept there overnight but will be brought in during the day.
